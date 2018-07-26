Mosimane fed up with Sundowns’ waiting game

The Brazilians have once again started this season’s Caf Champions League on a poor note, which is almost identical to how they began their 2016 Champions League winning campaign.

Sundowns sit at the foot of Group C with just two points out of a possible nine ahead of their clash against AS Togo-Port at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

“I hope that mindset doesn’t happen (anymore). In the league we are slow starters all the time, we are always No.7 or eight and then after four games then we start to move up. Hopefully we don’t have a slow start in the league,” said Mosimane.

READ: Brockie promises more goals for Sundowns

“Jingles” has so far had glittering five seasons at the helm of the Brazilians, but one piece of silverware that is missing in his Sundowns trophy cabinet is the MTN8 title. Mosimane says the top-eight crown has been elusive owing to Downs’ customary slow start.

“I would love to win the top eight at Sundowns, I have not won it because of the same thing, we are slow starters. If you ask me if I would like a good start or a bad start, I would say I want a good start.”

The ex-Bafana Bafana mentor made reference to last season when the Brazilians claimed their eight Premier Soccer League title, suggesting his side could have clinched the title a lot earlier had it not been for their waiting game.

“We wait for that… Sundowns are like that. Even when we won the league, there was a time when we waited for Orlando Pirates to be three points behind us then we started saying these guys are already here.”

READ: MTN8 fixtures and venues announced

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.