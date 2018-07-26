MTN8 fixtures and venues announced

The opening fixture of the MTN8 will see last season’s league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, play Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kickoff is at 3pm.

Three hours later (6pm), Free State Stars will renew their cup rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs when they travel to FNB Stadium to face the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

At night (8.30pm), defending champions SuperSport United will go against former cup holders Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

The last fixture of the MTN8 quarterfinals will be played on Sunday, August 12, at Harry Gwala Stadium, where Maritzburg United will host Cape Town City.

The MTN8 will be launched on Monday, July 30, 2018, in Johannesburg.

MTN8 fixtures:

Saturday, August 11

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows – Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars – FNB Stadium (6pm)

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United – Orlando Stadium (8.30pm)

Sunday, August 12

Maritzburg United vs Cape Town City – Harry Gwala Stadium (3pm)

