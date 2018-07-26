 
Ajax withdraw interdict to halt start of PSL season

Ari Efstathiou, CEO of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town have withdrawn their interdict to stop the start of the 2018/19 season.

Ajax had lodged the interdict after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza announced recently that the League would appeal the Ndoro ruling and that the season would start on August 4 as scheduled.

The PSL subsequently appealed the ruling, and were granted leave to appeal by Judge Denise Fischer on Thursday morning.

Following Judge Fischer’s ruling, Ajax have now decided to withdraw their interdict to halt the start of the season until the Ndoro matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the South Gauteng High Court is expected to hear AmaZulu’s appeal to have their top-eight spot back.

