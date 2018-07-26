Brockie promises more goals for Sundowns

It may not count as an official goal in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns, but Jeremy Brockie says the goal scored in their 2-1 pre-season win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup is the first step towards rediscovering his scoring touch.

The New Zealander had been without his scoring boots for about nine months and is relieved to have found the back of the net for the first time since joining Masandawana.

“Now people can stop asking when the first goal is going to come, hopefully we can move on and hopefully that’s the start of a good season ahead. If I get an opportunity on Friday, especially now the first one is in the back of the net, I believe they will start coming,” said Brockie.

The Brazilians are playing Togolese side AS Togo-Port in the Caf Champions League tomorrow and if given a chance to play, the high-on-confidence striker would want to pick up where he left off.

“I hope I did enough on the weekend to cement my place in the line-up. It is about making sure you keep yourself in the line-up because we have a lot of good players at the club, but the confidence is high now and I feel ready to take on the Togo team, if selected,” he said, before stressing the importance of winning their remaining three games as they find themselves at the bottom of Group C with just two points.

“The remaining games are in our hands. We have two home games and a tough away game but the focus will be Friday and making sure we beat them by a few goals because it could come down to goal difference,” said the former SuperSport United striker.

He added: “It is strange because no one in the group has taken a big lead. The two positions are still for grabs and even Togo-Port after beating us last week will feel like they have a chance to go to the top of the group.”

