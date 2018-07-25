Chiefs ready for a stern pre-season test against City

City, who must now be considered as serious title contenders after two years of growth, will take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup.

The clash, not televised, will be Chiefs’ final chance to experiment with their lineup before the new season, still expected to start against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 4.

The Glamour Boys tasted defeated to Sundowns in their previous outing, the highly-publicised first edition of the Shell Helix Ultra Cup going the way of the defending champions 2-1, and another defeat on Saturday will get the alarm bells ringing at Naturena ahead of the new campaign.

Dumisani Zuma is just one player eager to impress new coach Giovanni Solinas this weekend against top quality opposition.

“We are happy to play in the match – it is important because we are playing against a good team in City. We have been doing well with the preparations and we are looking forward to Saturday,” he said.

First Division rivals Mbombela United and TS Sporting will play each hour in a curtain-raiser to the clash between the PSL giants.

