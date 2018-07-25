 
PSL News 25.7.2018 11:27 am

Pirates midfielder denies Chippa move

Phakaaathi reporter
Bernard Morrison of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town on 10 February 2018 at Orlando Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Last Friday, Chippa confirmed they had signed Morrison, Thabo Matlaba and Thamsanqa Sangweni from Orlando Pirates.

Morrison, however, denies having signed a contract with the Port Elizabeth outfit.

In what looked like a farewell message to Pirates, Morrison took to his official Instagram account to thank Pirates and described the move to Chippa as ‘fake news’.

“Let me start by saying many thanks to the chairman and @orlandopirates as a whole for opening up their home to me. I will forever be grateful for that,” wrote Morrison.

“Lastly, let me clear the air about my move to ‘chippa’. There hasn’t been any form of proper communication between my management and Chippa United, so I don’t acknowledge their statements and allow me to say that’s fake news. NOT SIGNED WITH CHIPPA UTD,” the player added.

Meanwhile, Matlaba is said to have also refused to join Chippa.

Let me start by saying many thanks to the chairman and @orlandopirates as a whole for opening up their home to me. I will forever be grateful for that. To the team,whether we played together two seasons ago or last game, I want to thank all of you for everything you have taught me individually or collectively. To all of my teammates, coaches,assistant coaches thank you all for the support that has made my soccer career a lot valuable and important. It has been such a blast to be part of the team that not only works hard, but that also has a light hearted humor that makes me laugh a lot. To the most important people in my career, my fans. You guys have been so amazing, I lost count of how many times I was touched by your love and support. You guys believed in me even in times that I failed to believe in myself and I’ll forever be thankful for that Lastly Let me clear the air about my move to “chippa “. There hasn’t been any form of proper communication between my management and chippa United so I don’t acknowledge their statements and allow me to say that’s fake news. NOT SIGNED WITH CHIPPA UTD #Onceandalways☠ #BM3❤

A post shared by Bernard Morrison (@bernardmorrison3) on

