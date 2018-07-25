Pirates midfielder denies Chippa move

Morrison, however, denies having signed a contract with the Port Elizabeth outfit.
In what looked like a farewell message to Pirates, Morrison took to his official Instagram account to thank Pirates and described the move to Chippa as ‘fake news’.
“Let me start by saying many thanks to the chairman and @orlandopirates as a whole for opening up their home to me. I will forever be grateful for that,” wrote Morrison.
“Lastly, let me clear the air about my move to ‘chippa’. There hasn’t been any form of proper communication between my management and Chippa United, so I don’t acknowledge their statements and allow me to say that’s fake news. NOT SIGNED WITH CHIPPA UTD,” the player added.
Meanwhile, Matlaba is said to have also refused to join Chippa.
