 
menu
PSL News 24.7.2018 03:57 pm

Former Ajax and Wits midfielder set for Swazi move

Asive Langwe

Asive Langwe

Asive Langwe is set to finalise his move to Swaziland club Malanti Chiefs.

The former Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits midfielder is currently in talks with the club over a move having joined the team three weeks ago for training and pre-season games.

According to a source, the former South African Under-23 international missed out on the club’s Charity Cup play-off loss to Green Mamba on Saturday because of the on-going negotiations.

“The player has been with Malanti Chiefs since they started their pre-season training and they would soon conclude contractual talks.

“He is likely to stay until the end of the season where he is going to attend trials in Europe with several clubs,” the source said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Langwe unsure about future 15.4.2015
Langwe happy to stay at Wits 3.7.2014

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.