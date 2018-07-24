Former Ajax and Wits midfielder set for Swazi move

The former Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits midfielder is currently in talks with the club over a move having joined the team three weeks ago for training and pre-season games.

According to a source, the former South African Under-23 international missed out on the club’s Charity Cup play-off loss to Green Mamba on Saturday because of the on-going negotiations.

“The player has been with Malanti Chiefs since they started their pre-season training and they would soon conclude contractual talks.

“He is likely to stay until the end of the season where he is going to attend trials in Europe with several clubs,” the source said.

