PSL News 24.7.2018 03:51 pm

Big teams need mature players – Mothibi

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
James Mothibi (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi says players that wish to join big clubs in the local league need to be disciplined and have experience.

This comes after Pirates released Thamsanqa Sangweni and Ayanda Nkosi who both moved to the Sea Robbers with the hope of becoming big name players in South African football. However, the duo have now been released after failing to live up to expectations.

“I was 27-year-old when I first played for Pirates,” Mothibi told Phakaaathi.

“I had been playing football for years at that time. I had experience. It is not about age but at times you need the maturity when you move to a big club.

“Another problem that cause young promising players to find themselves on the bench at big teams is the fact that some players were bought by one coach and inherited by another. The then struggle to adapt to different methods of coaching.

“One coach’s system is different from the next coach’s system. So that could lead to a player being benched and finally released after he joined the club with big expectations after succeeding at a smaller team.”

