Pirates duo doubtful for the start of new season

According to a statement on the club’s website, Qalinge got injured during Pirates’ friendly match against Stellenbosch FC last weekend, while Qalinge also limped off the pitch in a friendly match against Cape Town City.

“‘Section’ as Qalinge is affectionately known, is still experiencing some discomfort and as a result, he will continue working on his rehabilitation,” read the club statement.

“Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch is also considered a doubtful starter against the Lions of the North.

“The 25-year old Lorch limped off the pitch in Pirates’ friendly match against Cape Town City, after sustaining a knock to the knee and has since been receiving treatment.”

