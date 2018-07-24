 
PSL News 24.7.2018 03:14 pm

Pirates duo doubtful for the start of new season

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are in danger of missing wingers Thabo Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch for their opening game against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium next week.

According to a statement on the club’s website, Qalinge got injured during Pirates’ friendly match against Stellenbosch FC last weekend, while Qalinge also limped off the pitch in a friendly match against Cape Town City.

“‘Section’ as Qalinge is affectionately known, is still experiencing some discomfort and as a result, he will continue working on his rehabilitation,” read the club statement.

“Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch is also considered a doubtful starter against the Lions of the North.

“The 25-year old Lorch limped off the pitch in Pirates’ friendly match against Cape Town City, after sustaining a knock to the knee and has since been receiving treatment.”

