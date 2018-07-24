Mokoena slams Pirates’ decision to release Sangweni

Sangweni was released by Pirates during the current transfer period after failing to live up to expectations at Bucs.

The midfielder has since re-joined his former club, Chippa United.

“Honestly speaking, I thought Pirates would keep Thami because he is a very good midfielder,” Mokoena told Goal.

“I do not think that he was given a fair chance to prove himself because he only made a handful of appearances for the team last season,” he continued.

“I understand that injuries also hampered his progress, but I expected the club to keep him as Musa Nyatama’s back-up in central midfield,” the retired midfielder said.

“Musa deserved to play regularly because he was consistent and Thami would have provided stiff competition.

“Thami is younger and he would have learnt a lot from Musa, who is more experienced. It is rare to find a player, who goes the entire season without sustaining injuries and being suspended,” he explained.

“They needed a player like Thami ahead of a long and tough season, but I guess the club has a plan. Surely, there are players, who will provide cover to Musa in midfield,” he concluded.

