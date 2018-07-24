 
PSL News 24.7.2018 01:31 pm

Pitso hopes Shell Cup win will be good omen for Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 to win the inaugural Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium last weekend.

Mosimane hopes the win again Chiefs will pave the way to success in the upcoming season, where they will begin their defence of the Absa Premiership title at home against Amakhosi.

“It is still early stages. I have seen teams win all the preseason tournaments and cups, and when you come to the real season where you have to win the right cup and you don’t do well,” said Mosimane.

“I hope this cup doesn’t jinx us, because normally we don’t know our first cups. You know the story with the MTN8, we struggle,” he added.

“We probably shouldn’t have won this cup. I don’t know, maybe it is a change of omen, we will see,” he continued.

The former Bafana Bafana coach applauded the now departed Steve Komphela for guiding Chiefs to a third-place league finish, and expected new coach Giovanni Solinas to do better, with players such as Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat at his disposal.

“I think coach Steve did a good job, they finished No.3. I think Khama will help them, Castro will help them also. Once they get their rhythm.”

