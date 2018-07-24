 
PSL News 24.7.2018 12:35 pm

Komphela calls for good salaries for youth coaches

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Steve Komphela, coach of Bloemfontein Celtic (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pay youth coaches very well if you are looking for top class players, says Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela.

Komphela believes if we are to see quality players coming from different youth teams, then the work done by all youth coaches should be appreciated by paying them well.

“Pay the youth coaches very well, thank them because one, unfortunately, we live in a world where there is an attachment to cents and rands for quality. If you go buy a product of higher price, chances are it is a product of quality. And you might have a product of good quality, but when you cheapen it, you taking the quality away from that product,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs coach.

“What I am trying to say is that youth coaches must be complemented. Let’s appreciate these coaches and it does not only go to the association, even at club level. If I were to come up with an understanding, an assistant coach at club level must earn the same amount of money as youth coaches. The MDC coach must earn the same salary earned by the assistant at the senior team, then you will see the value and quality that will come out.”

