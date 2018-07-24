Ekstein has many followers, however, there are a few that believe he is not a Chiefs type kind of a player.

The 27-year-old midfielder is aware of these opinions from the football fraternity.

“I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚” Ekstein was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

“The only thing that I focus on is playing football.

“Chiefs is a big club and it is not about me but the team.

“If the team is not doing well‚ there will always be doubts about everyone. But like I said it is not about me‚ but about the team.

“I can’t say I am happy with the progress I have made since joining Chiefs‚” he added.

“I have only won two trophies in the form of the MTN8 and the league‚ but I didn’t contribute much to that success because I was not playing regularly.

“I want to contribute more so that the team could win more trophies because this is the team that I grew up supporting.

“My target is to contribute more as a number ten with assists and even goals and I have worked very hard at training during pre-season,” he continued.

“Last season we didn’t click and we did not win anything. We want to change things this coming season.

“Whatever happened over the past three seasons where we did not win anything is in the past and we promise our supporters that we will win something for them because this is big team.

“They must expect more assists‚ more goals from me and as a team we are working hard and we have set goals for the coming season,” concluded the midfielder.

