Mhlongo leaves Pirates, set to become TS Sporting coach

Bucs confirmed Mhlongo’s departure in a statement on the club’s website.

The Pirates statement:

Benson Mhlongo has received the chairman Dr Irvin Khoza’s blessings to leave the club and pursue his dream of becoming a head coach.

After spending two seasons as assistant coach at the club, the 37-year old is now ready to make the jump to assume a head coaching role at newly promoted National First Division outfit TS Sporting.

Dr Khoza granted Mhlongo’s wish to leave the club following a meeting with chairman of TS Sporting Slungu Thobela earlier this week.

Mhlongo leaves the club having amassed a wealth of knowledge where he was exposed to three different head coaches at the Club, including a stint as head coach of the Orlando Pirates MultiChoice Diski Challenge team.

On behalf of the Orlando Pirates family we would like to wish Benson the best of luck in his future endeavours.

