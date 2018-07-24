PSL announces fixtures for 2018/19 season

The opening match of the season will be on Saturday, August 4, featuring defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium.

Kickoff is at 3pm.

READ: Chiefs set to play Sundowns in league opener

On the same day, former champions Bidvest Wits will be at home against Free State Stars at 6pm. SuperSport United will travel to Cape Town to play Cape Town City, also at 6pm.

Later, 8.15pm, newly promoted side Highlands Park will play Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium. At the same time, AmaZulu will be hosting Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium.

On Sunday, Maritzburg United will be up against Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium while Bloemfontein Celtic play Chippa United at Dr Molemela Stadium. Kickoff for both matches is 3pm.

The League has also confirmed that the last fixture of the Absa Premiership will be played on May 11, 2019.

The Nedbank Cup final will be played a week later on May 18, 2019.

2018 Key Dates…… ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nmBIc9PhWn — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) 24 July 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.