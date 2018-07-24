Chiefs close in on Lebusa

Kaizer Chiefs are still looking for an experienced leftback and are heavily linked with Ajax Cape Town captain Mosa Lebusa, who is believed to have reported at Naturena for medical check-ups before a deal is sealed.

Amakhosi released both Tsepo Masilela and Sibusiso Khumalo at the end of last season, who were their experienced leftbacks, and the only experienced leftback they have on the club’s books is Philani Zulu, with Lethogonolo Mirwa and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya still new to the professional ranks.

Sources have claimed that Lebusa will be unveiled by Amakhosi this week when the move has been finalised.

READ: Dax set to join Chiefs this week?

The club’s stand-in coach Patrick Mabedi conceded after Saturday afternoon’s defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup that they were still in the market for one more player.

“For now we are happy with what we have but we are still looking at adding a left back. Other positions are okay,” said Mabedi.

If Lebusa’s move is finalised this week, he could make his Glamour Boys debut on Saturday afternoon in the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup where Amakhosi will play Cape Town City in their fourth pre-season match. The Naturena-based side have already played two games in the Maize Cup added to the one last Saturday.

Also expected to make his debut this weekend is new coach Giovanni Solinas who has been forced to sit in the stands because he has yet to receive his work permit which is expected later this week.

“He is still observing but is also giving his input. We communicate when he needs to say something,” said Mabedi.|

READ: Former Chiefs striker close to joining Botswana’s Rollers

Of the Sundowns defeat, Mabedi said: “It was a good test. However, we have to admit they were better than us. We know they have been active. We are still in preseason and we wanted to see what we still needed to work on. We just have to find the right combinations.”

Chiefs’ opening game of the Absa Premiership season is also scheduled to be played against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 4, though it remains to be seen whether it will take place, with Ajax Cape Town and the Premier Soccer League due in court today, with the former attempting to get the start of the season postponed.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.