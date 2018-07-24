 
PSL News 24.7.2018 10:24 am

Sarr bids farewell to Orlando Pirates

Issa Sarr of Orlando Pirates (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Senegalese midfielder Issa Sarr has bid farewell to Orlando Pirates and the fans after he was released by the team.

Sarr was let go by Pirates after the club made nine signings last month.

The midfielder confirmed his departure on his Twitter account on Monday.

“The Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has been brilliant for me. The fans have supported me through the good times and the bad.They have always sing my name and pushed me on, it means everything. Thank you will never be enough. Thank you Orlando Pirates, The Sea Robbers, AdidasZA and sponsors,” read a tweet from Sarr.

ALSO READ: Chiefs midfielder responds to critics

