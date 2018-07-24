Sarr bids farewell to Orlando Pirates

Sarr was let go by Pirates after the club made nine signings last month.

The midfielder confirmed his departure on his Twitter account on Monday.

“The Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has been brilliant for me. The fans have supported me through the good times and the bad.They have always sing my name and pushed me on, it means everything. Thank you will never be enough. Thank you Orlando Pirates, The Sea Robbers, AdidasZA and sponsors,” read a tweet from Sarr.

ALSO READ: Chiefs midfielder responds to critics

The Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has been brilliant for me. The fans have supported me through the good times and the bad.They have always sing my name and pushed me on, it means everything.Thank you will never be enough

Thank you @orlandopirates @TheSeaRobbers @adidasZA & sponsors pic.twitter.com/FkRjMHSQtF — Issa Sarr (@Noblesarr18) 23 July 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.