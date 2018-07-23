Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns  

Not put himself under unnecessary pressure by trying to replace the outgoing star players at Chloorkop.

Lakay moved to Sundowns from Cape Town City during the current transfer period and Mnguni believes the Cape Town-born winger is a good fit for coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“He can play football, he is a good player,” Mnguni told Phakaaathi.

“But what he needs to do is to relax and study the way they play and get in. He needs to remember that he is joining a team of players that have been playing together and he needs to fit in and play with them and not try to standout or have them adapt to how he plays. He needs to adapt to their way of playing and he will shine.”

