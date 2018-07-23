 
menu
PSL News 23.7.2018 05:09 pm

Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns  

Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni says Lyle Lakay should try to adapt to the Brazilians’ way of playing of football and not try to impose his own way.

Not put himself under unnecessary pressure by trying to replace the outgoing star players at Chloorkop.

Lakay moved to Sundowns from Cape Town City during the current transfer period and Mnguni believes the Cape Town-born winger is a good fit for coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“He can play football, he is a good player,” Mnguni told Phakaaathi.

“But what he needs to do is to relax and study the way they play and get in. He needs to remember that he is joining a team of players that have been playing together and he needs to fit in and play with them and not try to standout or have them adapt to how he plays. He needs to adapt to their way of playing and he will shine.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018
Pitso happy with Mkhulise and Brockie’s performance in Shell Cup win 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.