PSL News 23.7.2018 03:19 pm

Dax set to join Chiefs this week?

John Takwara of Zimbabwe and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana of Madagscar during the COSAFA Cup match between Zimbabwe and Madagascar at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Madagascar international Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana is set to complete his long awaited move to Kaizer Chiefs after gaining government’s assistance in his fight with his club Foca Juniors.  

According to TimeLive, Dax’s club Fosa Juniors withheld the player’s passport claiming he had a contract with them that expires in 2020.

Dax denies this claim, saying he should leave the club for free as an amateur.

The government intervened and Dax’s passport was released. He is now expected to travel to South Africa this week to train with his new Amakhosi teammates.

Meanwhile, Fosa are said to have rejected a compensation offer from Chiefs to release the player.

