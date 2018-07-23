Dax set to join Chiefs this week?

According to TimeLive, Dax’s club Fosa Juniors withheld the player’s passport claiming he had a contract with them that expires in 2020.

Dax denies this claim, saying he should leave the club for free as an amateur.

The government intervened and Dax’s passport was released. He is now expected to travel to South Africa this week to train with his new Amakhosi teammates.

Meanwhile, Fosa are said to have rejected a compensation offer from Chiefs to release the player.

