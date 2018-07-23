Former Chiefs striker close to joining Botswana’s Rollers

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker featured for Rollers in a cup tournament over the weekend.

Word is that he impressed the club’s technical team, and now Rollers are looking at giving him a contract.

Katsvairo was released by Chiefs at the end of last season.

After his release by Chiefs, the 28-year-old tried his luck at NFD side Real Kings before returning to Zimbabwe to train with Caps United.

But now it looks as if Katsavairo will ply his trade in Botswana, playing for Rollers.

