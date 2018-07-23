Sundowns looking for Tau and Billiat’s replacements

Coach Pitso Mosimane, who guided his side to 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the inaugural Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, admitted that losing both Percy Tau and Khama Billiat at the same time destabilised the side but is hopeful of unearthing other gems.

Jeremy Brockie and Temba Zwane scored for Masandawana while club veteran Bernard Parker replied for Amakhosi but it was too little, too late.

Tau has joined English Premier League side Brighton and Albion Hove while Billiat has switched his allegiance to Chiefs.

“I had Percy and Khama scoring last season and now I am scraping the bottom of the barrel to try and find a scorer. There is a 23-year-old we have our eye on but it might be difficult to get him. He wants to come but when we try and buy a player the price magically goes up,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane said he is still looking to add a No 9, No 10 and a left-footed centreback. He was however happy with the side’s development graduate Siphelele Mkhulise who gave a good performance and had some supporters punting him to replace the departed Tau.

“He is a good boy. He has some nice touches but he was cramping towards the end because he is not used to this level.

“We are still in the preparation phase and are three weeks behind where we should be. It was the first 90 minutes for the group who played on Saturday. I was worried if they could last the 90 minutes. I was impressed with their performance,” he said.

