Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi

Ndoro sat with the Chiefs fans in the stands and interacted with them.

Most of the fans asked Ndoro to join Chiefs and he replied by telling them he will like to join Chiefs.

“I didn’t expect to see him here, but when I did I asked him to join Chiefs. He said he would be happy to join. I know obviously there is money involved but the fact that he sat on our side of the stadium and said he will come to Chiefs is good.” a Chiefs fan told Phakaaathi.

