PSL News 23.7.2018 10:08 am

Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs Fans during the Nedbank Cup, Quarter Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs fans were happy to see Tendai Ndoro attending the Shell Utlra Helix Cup match on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Ndoro sat with the Chiefs fans in the stands and interacted with them.

Most of the fans asked Ndoro to join Chiefs and he replied by telling them he will like to join Chiefs.

“I didn’t expect to see him here, but when I did I asked him to join Chiefs. He said he would be happy to join. I know obviously there is money involved but the fact that he sat on our side of the stadium and said he will come to Chiefs is good.” a Chiefs fan told Phakaaathi.

