Jeremy Brockie opened his account at Sundowns with a rebound shot that was initially saved by Itumeleng Khune for the first goal of the game, while Themba Zwane scored the second goal in injury time to put the game out of Chiefs’ reach.

Chiefs striker Bernard Parker scored consolation goal for Amakhosi in injury time.

