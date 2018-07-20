Davids explains Buchanan’s role at United

Davids is confident that the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder will succeed at The team of choice.

“He is going to give us something different. We already have highly talented midfielders. He will have to adapt to our playing style and we have to understand that he hasn’t played competitive football in a long time. It will take him so time to adapt and to get to the best level of fitness so it is important that we don’t give him so much too soon. That can increase the risk of injury and it is definitely not what we want to do,” Davids was quoted by IOL.

“Once he is fit and once he understands everything we want to do within our playing style, he will definitely be on the pitch and give us something different in our midfield,” he added.

“At the moment we’ve got no players that are over the age of 30. That shows that we don’t have any experience. After losing our captain Bevan Fransman (recently joined Highlands Park), we have to be clear that we have lost four captains. Firstly, it was Kurt Lentjies (Chippa United in June, 2017) and then we lost Denis Weidlich (joined Bidvest Wits in January) and Evans Rusike (joined SuperSport United in January) who was our vice-captain. We’ve just lost another captain. There’s no doubt that we need some experience to help these young kids to grow up and be leaders themselves,” Davids concluded.

