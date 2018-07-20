 
Coetzee happy to back training at Sundowns

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Rivaldo Coetzee during the Mamelodi Sundowns training at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Having become a Bafana Bafana regular when he was just 18 and securing a dream move to Mamelodi Sundowns at 20 Rivaldo Coetzee has had to endure a frustrating year on the side-lines, nursing an injury at Chloorkop.

He said that situation can only make him stronger both as a player and a person. He is now back training with the first team and could make his debut sometime this season.

“It has been good. I feel like this is where I belong now. I am more involved with the team every day. I am happy to be back and training with the team.

“Fitness wise I am still working on it but it is going to take a while. It was very frustrating but it will make me strong. I came here knowing I would not play for the entire season and I had to work hard on rehabilitation,” he said.

