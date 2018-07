Rakhale is currently on trial at Istanbulspor and is hoping to impress the Turkish club.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder started the match and played the full 90 minutes in Karacasu.

The goals came from Muhammed Demirci and Mehmet Yeşil.

Starting 11: Fatih Aydin, Patrick Atchom, Wellington Nascimento, Eslem Öztürk, Tuncer Duhan Aksu, Ali Dere, Thabo Rakhale, Slavko Perovic, Muhammed Demirci and Aldin Cajic.

