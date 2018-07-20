Billiat reveals what attracted him to Chiefs

“I am grateful to have been considered to play for this team. It’s a great opportunity. This is a big team. I always wanted to play in a packed stadium to see how the levels of concentrations will be in a full house,” said Billiat.

READ: Khune hopes Billiat will lead Chiefs to glory this coming season

Billiat is expected to come up against his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in Shell Helix Ultra Cup on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium and he said the game will not be about him and is not worried that Masandawana players know him better.

“It’s a big game but it’s not about me. It’s about the club, the supporters and everyone who is behind the team,” said the 27-year-old attacker.

Billiat will also reunite with Leonardo Castro with whom he formed a lethal partnership at Sundowns and he enthused about the Colombian striker.

“He is a great a player to have around and play with. I missed him. Hopefully we will continue where we left off although we are now at a different team with different tactics.”

READ: Khama Billiat’s salary at Chiefs revealed

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.