 
menu
PSL News 20.7.2018 03:25 pm

Chippa sign Orlando Pirates trio

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Thabo Matlaba from Orlando Pirates.

The Chilli Boys confirmed the trio’s capture on their official Twitter account on Friday.

The Chippa statement:

Chippa United Executive Chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Thabo Matlaba from Orlando Pirates.

The three players have been brought in not only to fill the gaps left by the departure of Konqobe, Mdlinzo and Setelele earlier in the week, but to also bolster the squad and bring in more experienced players.

The trio will join the rest of the team on their last day of pre-season in Johannesburg tomorrow, and will return to Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday for an afternoon training session.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.