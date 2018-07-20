Chippa sign Orlando Pirates trio

The Chilli Boys confirmed the trio’s capture on their official Twitter account on Friday.

The Chippa statement:

Chippa United Executive Chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Thabo Matlaba from Orlando Pirates.

The three players have been brought in not only to fill the gaps left by the departure of Konqobe, Mdlinzo and Setelele earlier in the week, but to also bolster the squad and bring in more experienced players.

The trio will join the rest of the team on their last day of pre-season in Johannesburg tomorrow, and will return to Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday for an afternoon training session.

