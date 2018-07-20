Pirates legend denies joining NFD side

This comes after media reports suggested that Mayoyo had joined head coach Sello Chokoe and assistant coaches David Mathebula and Lucky Nelukau as part of the Tshakhuma technical team.

“I know nothing about this move,” Mayoyo told Phakaaathi.

“I have not agreed to anything with any club. We can’t get into what I am working on now. But I can assure you that I am not going to work there.

“I heard about these rumours, they are not true. I know Sello Chokoe from the time I spent mentoring him, but I know nothing of this rumour that I am going to join the team, I saw it online.”

