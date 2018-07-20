Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs

Solinas joined Chiefs during the current transfer window.

“The coach was well-received by the players,” Tshabalala said on Wednesday at Altmont Technical High School in Soweto. “We know what is at stake. For the mere fact that the club brought him here shows the quality and the knowledge that he has for football. We need to respect that and we need to help him so that he can bring success to the club. He can’t do it alone. Players need to come to the party,” Tshabalala added.

“We know that we didn’t do justice to the brand,” Tshabalala continued. “We’ve let so many people down, including ourselves. This is an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves and win games. Obviously we won’t do that through talking. Action is very important.”

“I am still hungry. I believe that I still give my best. I am still not familiar with the environment. Whenever I arrive at the (Chiefs) Village, I make sure that I work hard. I make sure that I don’t have that ‘I know I am going to play on Saturday’ attitude. I always push myself. Mentally, I am okay and strong. I am physically okay. I take care of myself. I rest a lot. I’ll always be there whenever the coach wants me. If he feels like, let me rest you, I’ll respect that. My energy will always be there, even if I don’t play. I will give good energy to the team.”

“We’ve got good ball players,” Tshabalala said. “We’ve got the talent. We just need to show that now. We’ve got good players, now we need a team. We need to complement one another and know each other’s strength. Once we achieve that, we will have a team, a very strong team.”

