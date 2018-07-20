Komphela responds to Khune’s claims

This comes after Khune claimed last weekend that Chiefs players failed to adjust to Komphela’s methods during his spell at Amakhosi.

The Bloemfontein Celtic coach didn’t have a memorable stay at Chiefs which saw him being forced out of the job following unruly fans behaviour following their loss to Free State Stars in April.

“Three years at Chiefs and I had the best years of my time. I remained highly respecting and dignified. I am not going to spoil that‚” said Komphela, who was speaking at SAB Under-21 national championships player recognition dinner held in Durban on Thursday night.

Komphela didn’t want to even comment about his successor Giovanni Solinas at Amakhosi, saying it would erase his dignity.

“It would erase years of dignity and respect. I have survived years of onslaught‚ I can’t commit an error today.”

