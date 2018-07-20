REVEALED: Why City sold Lakay to Sundowns

Lakay was confirmed as a Sundowns player on Monday after weeks of speculation about his future.

“Lakay’s move came on the back of us signing Riyaad Norodien and Gift Links only because of that we were able to accept because of the replacements we were bringing to the team, he was useful to us,” Comitis told Phakaaathi.

“It then became as easy decision to release Lyle and we got a good deal from Sundowns and we are happy.”

