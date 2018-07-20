 
REVEALED: Why City sold Lakay to Sundowns

Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Cape Town City FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City boss John Comitis says it became easy to accept the offer from Mamelodi Sundowns for Lyle Lakay after they signed Riyaad Norodien and Gift Links.

Lakay was confirmed as a Sundowns player on Monday after weeks of speculation about his future.

“Lakay’s move came on the back of us signing Riyaad Norodien and Gift Links only because of that we were able to accept because of the replacements we were bringing to the team, he was useful to us,” Comitis told Phakaaathi.

“It then became as easy decision to release Lyle and we got a good deal from Sundowns and we are happy.”

