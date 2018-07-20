 
menu
PSL News 20.7.2018 10:17 am

Nyatama the big winner at Pirates Awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Musa Nyatama was the big winner at the Orlando Pirates awards ceremony held in Rivonia on Tuesday evening.

Nyatama walked away with the Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

The 30-year-old also scooped the Fans’ Player of the Season award.

Veteran Pirates defender Happy Jele, who is set to renew his contract with the club, collected the Chairman’s Award.

The winners:

Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Players’ Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Fans’ Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Prospect of the Season: Innocent Maela

Golden Boot: Luvuyo Memela

Golden Glove: Wayne Sandilands

Goal of the Season: Augustine Mulenga

Chairman’s Award: Happy Jele

Development Player of the Season: Augustine Mahlonoko

Reserves Player of the Season: Samuel Nkomo

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.