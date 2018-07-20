Nyatama the big winner at Pirates Awards

Nyatama walked away with the Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards.
The 30-year-old also scooped the Fans’ Player of the Season award.
Veteran Pirates defender Happy Jele, who is set to renew his contract with the club, collected the Chairman’s Award.
The winners:
Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Players' Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Fans' Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Prospect of the Season: Innocent Maela
Golden Boot: Luvuyo Memela
Golden Glove: Wayne Sandilands
Goal of the Season: Augustine Mulenga
Chairman’s Award: Happy Jele
Development Player of the Season: Augustine Mahlonoko
Reserves Player of the Season: Samuel Nkomo
