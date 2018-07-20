Nyatama the big winner at Pirates Awards

Nyatama walked away with the Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

The 30-year-old also scooped the Fans’ Player of the Season award.

Veteran Pirates defender Happy Jele, who is set to renew his contract with the club, collected the Chairman’s Award.

The winners:

Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Players’ Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Fans’ Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Prospect of the Season: Innocent Maela

Golden Boot: Luvuyo Memela

Golden Glove: Wayne Sandilands

Goal of the Season: Augustine Mulenga

Chairman’s Award: Happy Jele

Development Player of the Season: Augustine Mahlonoko

Reserves Player of the Season: Samuel Nkomo

