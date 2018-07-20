Van Heerden reveals why he chose AmaZulu over Chiefs

AmaZulu’s Marc van Heerden says he doesn’t regret the two years he spent at Orlando Pirates where things didn’t go as he had hoped as he struggled to get regular game time.

Van Heerden said he is happy he applied himself fully until the very last day at the Soweto giants.

“I was a professional at Pirates and did my job to the best of my ability,” he said. “Not getting game time is something that happens in football sometimes. Everybody sees it differently. I can’t pinpoint why I wasn’t playing but I don’t see it as a failure, but rather a learning curve,” he added.

READ: New Chiefs coach to sit out Sundowns clash

He said having spent the time at Pirates has made him a better player.

“When you go to the big clubs you are bound to learn a lot and I grew as a player and a person,” he said.

The 30-year-old defender was set to make the jump from the Buccaneers’ ship and join their biggest rivals Kaizer Chiefs but he snubbed the move at the last minute and decided to go “back home” to Usuthu where he said he feels most appreciated.

“This is where I cut my teeth,” he said of his return to Durban. “AmaZulu gave me my first break in the Absa Premiership. When I got the call informing me AmaZulu wanted me, it was an easy decision. They are an ambitious side who are very professionally run,” he added.

READ: Johnson tips South American striker to shine at AmaZulu

Asked why he didn’t join the more-fancied Amakhosi, he said: “You will have to speak to my agent (Mike Makaaab) about that.”

Van Heerden said Usuthu have the potential to upset the applecart next season as they have a well-balanced team with individuals capable of taking the club to a higher level.

“The way the coach wants us to play suits me fine here. The team is balanced, there are some experienced guys and some exciting youngsters,” he said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.