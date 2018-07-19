Pirates confirm interest in Zesco striker

Kambole has been linked with a move to Pirates and now Sredojevic has confirmed that they are indeed interested.

“We know him very well from a long time ago, I am servant and soldier of African football for the past 18 years as I search, I follow Zambian football very much,” Sredojevic told reporters in Zambia.

“I know him from his humble beginnings, I know he has reached where he has matured as a player…and having that in mind, he’s a top player,” added the coach.

“They can take anything away from Zambia but they cannot take away the talent….the talent that is blossoming in this country is incredible – I am really impressed with everything,” revealed Micho.

“So we are looking forward to have him (Kambole) if possible, we already Shonga and Mulenga as pure representatives of Zambian football,” continued the Serbian.

“They are bringing a competitive quality, extra performance which a foreign player is supposed to do and that is to make the difference, we are happy to have them,” explained the former Uganda coach.

“We are hoping to have more of Zambian players to enhance the power and quality of our badge – quality comes from Zambia,” concluded Sredojevic.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.