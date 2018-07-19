Motupa opens up about his surprise move to Wits

Motupa secured the two moves during the current transfer period after spending last season on loan at Baroka FC from Orlando Pirates.

“Everyone is shocked wherever I go they ask me, actually which team you are playing for,” Motupa was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

“Football is a business, it’s not personal. As a player, if I don’t perform then I will lose my job. Things can change any time. I was not really surprised because in football anything can happen. When it came I accepted it.”

“They (Wits) are a team with ambition and when their offer came I was very pleased because I want to win trophies.

“Scoring goals is not a problem for me but then it’s not about me, it’s about the team.”

Motupa also reflected on the time he spent with Pirates, saying he learned a lot from the club.

“I learned a lot at Pirates and it built my character. I appreciate the time I had with the team, it was good for me.

“The only part that was [limited] game time, but I don’t fault anyone it was just the situation. In actual fact I was motivated. All a footballer wants is to play football,” Motupa concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.