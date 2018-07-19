 
PSL News 19.7.2018 12:56 pm

New Chiefs coach to sit out Sundowns clash

Giovanni Solinas (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Giovanni Solinas will not be on the bench when Amakhosi take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the inaugural Shell Helix Ultra Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Italian born coach, who was unveiled as a new Chiefs coach last week,  is still waiting for his work permit.

Solinas was also not on the bench when Chiefs won the Maize Cup this past weekend, leaving Patrick Mabedi to lead the team.

“Yes, he doesn’t have a work permit yet,” Chiefs communication manager Vina Maphosa told Phakaaathi.

“We can do what we want in the friendly but he needs it for official games.

“I think by the start of the season he will have it, it takes about six to seven days to get it so by the time we kick off the season he will have it.”

