 
menu
PSL News 19.7.2018 12:54 pm

Maritzburg sign former Wits defender

Nazeer Allie with Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids

Nazeer Allie with Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids

Maritzburg United have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Team of Choice has signed former Bidvest Wits defender Nazeer Allie on a two-year contract.

Allie joins Maritzburg as a free agent after he was released by Wits, who he won the Absa Premiership and MTN 8 titles with.

The 33-year-old is a product of the Ajax Cape Town development academy and he played for the Urban Warriors senior team for 10 years before moving to Wits in 2015.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Davids explains Buchanan’s role at United 20.7.2018
Maritzburg unveil new kit and sponsor 17.7.2018
Maritzburg confirm Farmer signing   12.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.