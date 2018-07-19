Maritzburg sign former Wits defender

The Team of Choice has signed former Bidvest Wits defender Nazeer Allie on a two-year contract.

Allie joins Maritzburg as a free agent after he was released by Wits, who he won the Absa Premiership and MTN 8 titles with.

The 33-year-old is a product of the Ajax Cape Town development academy and he played for the Urban Warriors senior team for 10 years before moving to Wits in 2015.

#WelcomeNazeer Nazeer Allie adds some much needed experience to our squad. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/OAJkDv8WCR — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 19 July 2018

