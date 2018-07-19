Maritzburg sign former Wits defender

The Team of Choice has signed former Bidvest Wits defender Nazeer Allie on a two-year contract.
Allie joins Maritzburg as a free agent after he was released by Wits, who he won the Absa Premiership and MTN 8 titles with.
The 33-year-old is a product of the Ajax Cape Town development academy and he played for the Urban Warriors senior team for 10 years before moving to Wits in 2015.
Nazeer Allie adds some much needed experience to our squad. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/OAJkDv8WCR
— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 19 July 2018
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.