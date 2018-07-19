Chiefs set to play Sundowns in league opener

The league is scheduled to kick-off on August 4, but there’s still uncertainty that around the start of the season as Ajax Cape Town have announced that they will try to halt the start of the new season until the Tendai Ndoro saga is resolved.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza. however, has made it clear that the league will kick-off as scheduled.

Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has urged supporters not to take much from the Shell Helix Cup against Chiefs on Saturday, as he anticipates that both teams will have a cautious approach with the league tie at the back of their minds.

“It is going to be two different ball games because players will be cautious about not getting injured on Saturday because we are preparing for a long season which we start against Chiefs. People must not judge us on this game,” said Ngcongca.

“It is important to bounce back after the loss and we have to show the character. We have to bounce back from the loss against Togo-Port,” he added, following Sundowns’ 1-0 loss in to AS Togo-Port in the Caf Champions League earlier this week.

The Shell Helix Ultra Cup is a curtain raiser for the upcoming season, but Ngcongca insists that there are no friendly games between Sundowns and Chiefs.

“At Sundowns we always play a game to win and we will make sure that we win it for the supporters. It is a first off-season cup between these two teams and we want to have our hands on that trophy first.”

“Any team that we play that we play, not only Kaizer Chiefs. We played against Botswana’s Township Rollers, it is the same thing because we have a mentality of winning. The Chiefs game is a game where you see former teammates coming up against us, like Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro. We are ready for it.”

