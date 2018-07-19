City confirm Mthembu signing  

Phakaaathi reported on Wednesday that the striker had completed a move to the Mother City club. Now City have confirmed that Mthembu has signed a one year contract with the club.

“CTCFC can confirm the signing of South African striker Siphelele Mthembu to bolster the forward options ahead of the new season,” tweeted the club.

“Mthembu joins the Citizens on a one year deal with an option to extend. The striker finished the 2017/18 season with 5 goals in 19 starts.”

The 30-year-old joins City as a free agent following the expiry of his Free State Stars deal at the end of June.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.