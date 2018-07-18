 
PSL News 18.7.2018 05:09 pm

Former Chiefs and Pirates striker joins City

William Twala (L) and Siphelele Mthembu (C) during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Naturena . (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Siphelele Mthembu is set to turnout in the colours of Cape Town City next season.

Phakaaathi has learned that City has signed the former Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars striker as a free agent.

Mthembu’s contract with Stars expired at the end of last season.

City’s media officer Julian Bailey confirmed to Phakaaathi that Mthembu was at the Citizens’ training grounds. However, Bailey said Mthembu had not signed yet.

“Yes Mthembu is with us, but only to train he has not signed yet, he is here for the assessment,” Bailey told Phakaaathi.

“We are playing a friendly with Pirates over the weekend and he could feature in that friendly so that we see how he plays in that game. The chairman (John Comitis)  has not communicated anything to me about him signing and we have another meeting about that. But he has not signed yet.”

Phakaaathi, however, was told by a reliable source that Mthembu has signed after meeting with Comitis on Wednesday.

