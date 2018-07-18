 
Johnson tips South American striker to shine at AmaZulu

Cavin Johnson (Head Coach) of AmaZulu (Steve Haag/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson believes his new striker Emiliano Tade will score lots of goals for his team this coming season.

The Argentinian striker joined Usuthu in June.

“People have been showing me Emiliano Tade games on YouTube. He scored a bit of goals. He did well in New Zealand. We think he has the quality. If he adapts, he will score goals for us this year. And South Americans adapt everywhere they go,” Johnson told PowerSport.

Meanwhile, Johnson is not bothered by the legal battle surrounding the start of the season and their participation in the top eight competition.

“We are supposed to play Baroka on the 4th. As far as I know, we are playing that game [starting our season] on that day. But you know administration is not my forte. My work is on the pitch.”

