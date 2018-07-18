Mohomi ready to fight for his place at Sundowns

Mohomi has struggled to get a place in the starting XI after since joining Sundowns from Free State Stars in July 2016.

“My problem last season was a knee injury that I sustained at training and ended up on the sidelines for a long time,” Mohomi told the SABC.

“But I’m now fine and fit. I’m looking forward to the new season. I have not talked with Sundowns about going on loan. I know nothing about it.

“My desire is to obviously stay and fight for my place in the team.”

“It’s very tough because I compete with players who are regulars for the national team,” he continued.

“I have to raise my game and work harder because I also deserve to be at the team, but playing with them is a motivation to prove myself,” concluded Mohomi.

