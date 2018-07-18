 
PSL News 18.7.2018 03:52 pm

Mohomi ready to fight for his place at Sundowns

Lucky Mohomi of Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi is prepared to fight for his place in the squad.

Mohomi has struggled to get a place in the starting XI after since joining Sundowns from Free State Stars in July 2016.

“My problem last season was a knee injury that I sustained at training and ended up on the sidelines for a long time,” Mohomi told the SABC.

“But I’m now fine and fit. I’m looking forward to the new season. I have not talked with Sundowns about going on loan. I know nothing about it.

“My desire is to obviously stay and fight for my place in the team.”

“It’s very tough because I compete with players who are regulars for the national team,” he continued.

“I have to raise my game and work harder because I also deserve to be at the team, but playing with them is a motivation to prove myself,” concluded Mohomi.

