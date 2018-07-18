SuperSport to keep Tembo…for now

United has been without a permanent coach since Eric Tinkler resigned as the club’s coach in March.

Matsatsantsa boss Stan Matthews has confirmed that the club is still looking for a coach but are under no pressure appoint one.

“He is in charge at the moment and that is the way it is staying for the time being. We have a few options locally and abroad,” Matthews told The Sowetan.

“We have been open with Kaitano and he has got the inside lane. And that is the way it will stay unless we bring someone from the outside.

“It would have to be someone very special for us to bring someone in from the outside.

“We are quite determined to bring some international element to the club, especially if Kaitano stays on as coach,” he added.

“He worked with the Dutch system from our partnership with Feyenoord. We are definitely going to have some sort of Dutch influence within the club over the next three years.”

Matthews says they want to give Tembo the platform they gave Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“He and Pitso have very different personalities because no two people are alike. But what I see is desire, hunger and loyalty.

“A genuineness to help the young players and to hold the senior players responsible. He is one of our own and has come through the ranks. Everyone at the club is motivated to help him to succeed,” commented Matthews.

