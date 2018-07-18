Wits close in on Scottish striker

According to the Scottish Sun, the former Dundee United striker has agreed to terms on a move to Johannesburg after just a year at Easter Road.

Murray got his Easter Road career off to a stunning start, scoring 14 goals before Christmas. But he was sent out on loan to Dundee in January after falling out of favour under Neil Lennon.

The 26-year-old, however, returned for preseason training determined to fight for his place, but with Hibs accepting an offer from Wits, it would appear he has realised there is no long-term future for him at the club.

Murray was the subject of a failed bid from Turkish club Elazigspor during the January transfer window.

