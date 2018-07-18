 
PSL News 18.7.2018 01:56 pm

Cosmos confirm 12 new signings

Phakaaathi Reporter
Melusi Buthelezi, one of the 12 signings made by Jomo Cosmos

Jomo Cosmos have signed 12 new players as the rebuilding process continues at Ezenkosi who came close to winning promotion last season, losing out to Black Leopards in the playoffs.

Jomo Sono’s side had looked good for automatic promotion before they sold three of their ore players – Linda Mntambo, Mxolisi Macuphu and Frederic Nsabiyumva – to Chippa United during the January transfer window which destabilised the team.

Ezenkosi also released 11 more players at the end of the season including influential midfielders Scelo Mkhize, Tebogo Tlolane and Mmiseni Ndlovu.

The new players who were confirmed by Ezenkosi on Wednesday morning are: Melusi Buthelezi,Victor Ohizu, Scelo Hlatshwayo, Riaan Hanamub, Zuko Gxabuza, Daclen Ngwetjana, Inky Masuku, Nkululeko Tshangane, Omphile Ledwaba, Sifiso Nkosi, Tumi Ngwepe and Vusimuzi Mncube.

