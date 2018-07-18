Cosmos confirm 12 new signings

Jomo Sono’s side had looked good for automatic promotion before they sold three of their ore players – Linda Mntambo, Mxolisi Macuphu and Frederic Nsabiyumva – to Chippa United during the January transfer window which destabilised the team.

Ezenkosi also released 11 more players at the end of the season including influential midfielders Scelo Mkhize, Tebogo Tlolane and Mmiseni Ndlovu.

The new players who were confirmed by Ezenkosi on Wednesday morning are: Melusi Buthelezi,Victor Ohizu, Scelo Hlatshwayo, Riaan Hanamub, Zuko Gxabuza, Daclen Ngwetjana, Inky Masuku, Nkululeko Tshangane, Omphile Ledwaba, Sifiso Nkosi, Tumi Ngwepe and Vusimuzi Mncube.

