Pule living his dream at Pirates

The winger was bought from Bidvest Wits and announced as one of the club’s new nine signings last month, making a switch from the Clever Boys to Bucs together with Ben Motshwari, who was his teammate at Wits.

“The biggest highlight for me is that I’m here, playing for the biggest team in the country! I can scarcely believe it myself, but I am just so honoured to be here. It is every boy’s dream to play for this club. At least I know it was for me, so I am practically living my dream right now,” Pule told the club’s website.

“I believe that we have a responsibility to the Club and its supporters, and that is to play with commitment, passion and pride. We have to do our our level best to add value and contribute to the Club’s culture of winning.”

Pule and his Pirates teammates are in preseason camp in Zambia, where they are preparing for the 2018/2018 Absa Premiership season.

