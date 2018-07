This is despite the fact that the Bafana Bafana forward is registered for the competition.

This can only add fuel to the rumours that Mahlambi is set for a loan move away from the Red Devils.

The young winger’s agent Glyn Binkin said on Monday he would probably speak to Al-Ahly about a possible move away.

