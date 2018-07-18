 
Former Chiefs striker training with Zimbabwean club

Michell Katsvairo of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Mitchell Katsvairo is training with Zimbabwean side CAPS United as he tries to revive his ailing career.

Katsvairo was released by Chiefs in January after he returned to South Africa following a loan spell with Tanzanian side Singida United.

The former Chicken Inn forward trained with Real Kings, but later left the National First Division side to attend to a personal matter in Zimbabwe.

Katsavairo is hoping to get a contract with United and revive his career after spending a season without playing competitive football.

