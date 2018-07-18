Former Chiefs striker training with Zimbabwean club

Katsvairo was released by Chiefs in January after he returned to South Africa following a loan spell with Tanzanian side Singida United.

The former Chicken Inn forward trained with Real Kings, but later left the National First Division side to attend to a personal matter in Zimbabwe.

Katsavairo is hoping to get a contract with United and revive his career after spending a season without playing competitive football.

Mitchell Katsvairo is training with Caps. Should he be signed? #OpinionPoll — Caps United F C (@capsunitedfczw) 18 July 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.