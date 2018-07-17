Sundowns lose, slump to bottom place in Group C

A solitary strike from Ayi Hulende shortly before the break was enough to decide the match which sees Sundowns slump to last place in the group, now with just two points from three matches.

Pitso Mosimane’s men dominated possession but Thapelo Morena and Oupa Manyisa squandered early chances. Hulende then heaped pressure on the Brazilians as he beat Denis Onyango with five minutes to play in the first half.

Mosimane was prepared to be brave and called upon Thokozani Sekotlong to replace captain Hlompho Kekana. That move looked to be a masterstroke only for Sekotlong to fluff his lines just minutes after being introduced.

Sundowns continued to dominate possession stakes and burst forward at every opportunity as group minnows AS Togo-Port held on dearly to their slender lead. That lead was again in doubt as debutant Andile Jali’s long-range effort was well saved. With time running out Sibusiso Vilakazi was the next player in yellow to fail when his team needed him most as he failed to find the net after being sent through.

AS Togo-Port almost made it two at the death by Onyango was alert to the pressure as he rushed to smother the loose ball.

The loss leaves Sundowns campaign in tatters as they remain winless in this year’s competition.

